Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717,069 shares of company stock worth $174,622,259.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 7.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.