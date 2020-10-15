Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Up 199.3% in September

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,400 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the September 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

