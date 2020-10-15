Piper Sandler Comments on PJT Partners Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NYSE:PJT opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,780,000 after buying an additional 691,638 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $16,194,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,402,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after buying an additional 228,823 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,186,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

