Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.37.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $423,258. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.