Piper Sandler Lowers Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target to $15.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Karen Musson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

