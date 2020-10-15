Pivot Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.08 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $572,066.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00272151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01478506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 271% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00973395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

