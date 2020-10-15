Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of PLT opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plantronics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $42.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

