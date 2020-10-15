Playkey (PKT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,529.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $162,638.26 and approximately $33,529.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.21 or 0.04923717 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,944 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

