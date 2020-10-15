PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.52

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.52 and traded as high as $26.94. PLDT shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 72,368 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $853.38 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. On average, analysts predict that PLDT Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PLDT by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PLDT by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PLDT during the second quarter worth $211,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

