PlusTherapeuticsInc . (PSTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%.

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 113,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,933. The company has a market cap of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.54. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other PlusTherapeuticsInc . news, Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $42,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

