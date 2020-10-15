PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.47.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $8,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $8,862,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.