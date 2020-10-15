Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Polis has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $4,242.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00048657 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.