POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. POLYMETAL INTL/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

Shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.