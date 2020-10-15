PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $229.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $229.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,394.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.14 or 0.03301139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.02300476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00437992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.01120610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00600683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,865,459 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

