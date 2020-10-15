Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

