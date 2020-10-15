Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 334.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

USMC stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter.

