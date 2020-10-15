Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $13.57 million and $134,048.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.75 or 0.04895040 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,704,587,280 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,863,714 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Huobi, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, HBUS and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

