PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.81

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.81 and traded as high as $25.35. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 5,495 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

About PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY)

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.