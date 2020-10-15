Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.