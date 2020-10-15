PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Given New $112.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

