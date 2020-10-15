PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Given New $112.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
PS Business Parks stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54.
In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
