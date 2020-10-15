PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTC. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of PTC opened at $85.78 on Monday. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,822 over the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

