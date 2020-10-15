PWR Coin (PWR) Hits Market Capitalization of $108,135.91

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 75.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $108,135.91 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 73.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,386.01 or 1.00089892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00608515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00944790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00099028 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004575 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

