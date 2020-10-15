Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 1,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,371. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.