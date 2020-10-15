Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 1,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,371. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.38.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
