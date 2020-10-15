Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

UDR opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after acquiring an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

