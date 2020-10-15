Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
UDR opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after acquiring an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
