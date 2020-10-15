Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for OLYMPUS CORP/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OLYMPUS CORP/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get OLYMPUS CORP/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 0.62. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. OLYMPUS CORP/S had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

About OLYMPUS CORP/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.