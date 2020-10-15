Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for The Chemours in a research note issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of CC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $1,131,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 441.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth about $6,859,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

