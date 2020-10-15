Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FOCS. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $199,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

