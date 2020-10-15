Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Increased by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

NYSE LII opened at $288.00 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $291.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.03 and its 200 day moving average is $235.84.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $1,701,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

