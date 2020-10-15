Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Citigroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $13,970,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.