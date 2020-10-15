Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UGI in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

UGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UGI by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

