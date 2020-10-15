Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

