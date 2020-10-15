Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after acquiring an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

