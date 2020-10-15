Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 29.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PPG Industries by 87.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

