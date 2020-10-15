Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 SA Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

