Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in WSFS Financial by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

