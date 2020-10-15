Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

NYSE:ASH opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 31.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

