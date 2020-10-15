Qbao (QBT) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Allcoin. Qbao has a market capitalization of $203,013.44 and approximately $55,280.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000123 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

