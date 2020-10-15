QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Trading Down 30.7%

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG)’s stock price dropped 30.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

About QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG)

QHY Group, through its subsidiary, PBG Water Solutions International, Inc, develops wastewater treatment solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

