Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on QIWI. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 208,808 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 315,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiwi by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 266,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 137,098 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20. Qiwi has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

