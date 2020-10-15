Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $125.22. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Qualys by 49.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

