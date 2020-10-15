Quasarcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $249,344.29 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $249,344.29 and approximately $4,394.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00052322 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

