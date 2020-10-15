Qurate Retail Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,943 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the average daily volume of 238 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA remained flat at $$7.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

