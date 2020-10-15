Radium (RADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $8,141.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radium has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019614 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,142,523 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,798 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.