Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:RNDB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $73.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.79. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 320,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

