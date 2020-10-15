RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 53.2% in September

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

