Raymond James Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $240.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.50.

Shares of SYK opened at $221.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

