Raymond James Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $21.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

