Raymond James Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $355.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.96.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.94. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,510 shares of company stock worth $21,767,403. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

