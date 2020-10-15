Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 106,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

