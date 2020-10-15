Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CJT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (TSE: CJT):
- 10/15/2020 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$191.00.
- 10/14/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$245.00.
- 10/6/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$226.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -83.73. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$229.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.44.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
