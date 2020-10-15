Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cargojet (CJT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (TSE: CJT):

10/15/2020 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$191.00.

10/14/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$245.00.

10/9/2020 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$191.00.

10/6/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$226.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -83.73. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$229.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

